UAE announce 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2025

The UAE team, led by Muhammad Waseem, celebrated by lifting the series trophy after winning the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Sharjah on May 21, 2025. – Emirates Cricket Board

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, with Muhammad Waseem set to lead the side.

Right-arm pacer Matiullah Khan and left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh are the two new inclusions from the ongoing T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan, while the rest of the squad members have retained their places.

Matiullah, 32, has featured in one ODI and five T20Is, with his last appearance coming against Nigeria in the Pearl of Africa Series in July.

Simranjeet, 35, has represented UAE in five ODIs and 11 T20Is, most recently playing at the Gulf T20I Championship in December 2023.

This will be UAE’s first Asia Cup appearance since 2016, when the tournament was played in the T20 format in Bangladesh.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The Emirates team will open their campaign against India on September 10, face Oman on September 15, and conclude the group stage against Pakistan on September 17.

UAE squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.

UAE leg schedule for ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025:

10 September: India vs UAE

15 September: UAE vs Oman

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final