FIFA announces dates for World Cup 2026 ticket sales

FIFA president Gianni Infantino gestures, while he stands between US President Donald Trump and the FIFA World Cup Trophy, while President Trump makes an announcement on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on August 22, 2025. — Reuters

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced on Wednesday that the first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup will begin this month.

According to FIFA, fans will be able to buy tickets for group-stage matches starting at USD 60, while prices for later rounds, including the final, will rise to as high as USD 6,730.

The Visa Presale Draw will open on September 10 and run through September 19. This will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA’s director of ticketing and hospitality, Falk Eller confirmed that approximately one million tickets will be available in this initial phase, marking the start of what is expected to be the largest ticketing operation in World Cup history.

“We have approximately one million tickets available for the first Visa presale draw phase,” Eller said.

Eller explained that FIFA will introduce a dynamic pricing model for its official resale platform later this year, where ticket prices will fluctuate based on market demand.

This strategy, commonly seen in airline and hotel industries during peak seasons, is designed to compete with unofficial resale markets and ensure a secure and regulated environment for fans.

There will be no price cap on the resale platform, allowing the market to determine ticket values as demand changes throughout the tournament.

During the presale period, eligible Visa cardholders can log into their FIFA accounts to register for the draw. However, FIFA stressed that registering for the draw does not guarantee ticket availability.

Winners will be selected at random and those chosen will receive specific time slots during which they can purchase their tickets.

The governing body also confirmed that an official resale platform will be launched later this year, giving ticket holders a safe and transparent way to resell their tickets if they are unable to attend matches.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest tournament to date, featuring 48 teams and matches spread across three host nations.