BCCI set to appoint prominent former cricketer as next president: reports

An undated picture of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (left) and BCCI president Roger Binny in conversation. — X

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has started its search for a new president following Roger Binny’s exit, with reports on Thursday suggesting the board is keen on appointing a highly respected former India cricketer to take charge.

According to a report, several key stakeholders within the BCCI believe that the role of president should be held by an 'India player of stature,' someone with significant achievements and credibility on the international stage.

The final decision on Binny’s successor is expected to be made during the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September.

Binny, a member of India’s historic 1983 World Cup-winning team, had been serving as BCCI president since October 2022 after replacing former captain Sourav Ganguly. However, under BCCI rules, officials are required to step down upon turning 70, making Binny ineligible for re-election.

According to a report, an unnamed BCCI official said, there is a feeling among important stakeholders that a cricketer of distinction should always be elected as president.

Sourav Ganguly was a decorated Indian skipper and Roger Binny was India’s first World Cup-winning hero. The challenge now is finding another cricketer of repute who is willing to take up what is essentially an honorary position.

The report stated that while no specific names have been finalised, there is growing speculation around possible contenders for other top positions within the board.

Vice-president Rajeev Shukla, a seasoned administrator and Congress party leader, has been linked to the post of IPL chairman. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Current IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has completed his six-year term. If Shukla does take charge of the IPL. Rakesh Tiwary, president of the Bihar Cricket Association could emerge as a leading candidate for the BCCI vice-presidency.