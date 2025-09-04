Pakistan’s red-ball squad gears up for South Africa Tests with pre-season camp

Pakistan cricketers wait for DRS to do its thing during the second Test against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium on January 26, 2025. – AFP

LAHORE: A pre-season training camp for Pakistan’s red-ball cricketers will commence in Lahore on September 8 for the upcoming two-match home Test series against South Africa, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to details, around 10 to 12 available players are expected to take part in the camp, which will be held under the supervision of red-ball coach Azhar Mahmood along with other academy coaches.

The training camp for the available potential Test players is likely to run until September 28, sources added.

Several members of the Test squad are currently occupied with the ongoing Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26.

Pakistan is scheduled to play its first Test series of the season against South Africa, who are set to tour Pakistan next month for an all-format series. The tour will include two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

The first Test will be staged in Lahore from October 12, followed by the second Test in Rawalpindi from October 20.

This series will mark the beginning of Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s immediate focus remains on white-ball cricket.

The Men in Green are currently competing in a tri-nation T20I series featuring Afghanistan and UAE, before shifting their attention to the Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9.

The Asia Cup curtain-raiser will feature Afghanistan against Hong Kong, while Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12.

The much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals India is scheduled for September 14, followed by a group-stage encounter against hosts UAE on September 17.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, where a potential Pakistan-India rematch is on the cards on September 21.

The tournament final will be played on September 28.