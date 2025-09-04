Anisimova upsets Swiatek to enter US Open semi-final

Amanda Anisimova of the United States celebrates her victory over Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarterfinal of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sep 3, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: America’s Amanda Anisimova stunned world No. 2 Iga Swiatek with a commanding 6-4, 6-3 victory on Wednesday to reach her first-ever US Open semi-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The breakthrough win came in just 96 minutes and marked sweet revenge for Anisimova, who had suffered a crushing 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Swiatek in the Wimbledon final less than two months ago.

Anisimova came out strong, setting the tone early in the first set with aggressive play and finishing a crucial rally with a brilliant forehand volley winner. Both players battled fiercely throughout the set, matching each other shot for shot, before the American seized control to take it 6-4.

The second set saw Swiatek falter under pressure, committing three double faults at key moments. Anisimova capitalised on those mistakes, showcasing her composure and skill to close out the match 6-3 and book her spot in the final four.

"Playing here is so freaking special. I've been having the run of my life here. Today proved everything for me, that I can do it," Anisimova said.

The 24-year-old will next face Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6(3) in the other quarter-final.

Swiatek, who struggled to impose her game, admitted that Anisimova’s aggressive returns were a key factor in the loss.

"I couldn't win today's match playing like that, serving like that, and with Amanda being so aggressive on the returns," Swiatek said.

In men’s action, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded 25th, battled past eighth seed Alex de Minaur in a thrilling four-hour contest, winning 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4). Auger-Aliassime fired 22 aces to seal his spot in the semi-finals.