Fatima Sana aims to lead like 'MS Dhoni' at ICC Women World Cup 2025

This collage shows former India captain MS Dhoni (left) and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana (right) reacting during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Thailand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 17, 2025. — AFP/PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan women’s cricket captain Fatima Sana on Thursday revealed that she draws inspiration from former India captain MS Dhoni as she prepares to lead her side in the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Speaking in an interview, Sana said she has closely observed Dhoni’s captaincy, both with India and Chennai Super Kings and has learned valuable lessons about leadership from watching his matches and interviews.

"It is natural to feel a bit nervous when captaining in a big tournament like the World Cup, but I take inspiration from Mahendra Singh Dhoni," Sana said.

She admired Dhoni’s calm leadership style and hopes to emulate it on the big stage.

"I have seen his matches as India and CSK captain. His on-field decision-making, calmness, and the way he backs his players, there is so much to learn from that. When I became captain, I told myself I wanted to be like Dhoni. I also watched his interviews and learned a lot from them," she added.

Sana has set a target for her team to reach the semi-finals for the first time in Pakistan’s history. She believed her young squad understands the magnitude of the challenge and the opportunity that lies ahead.

"This time, the jinx will definitely be broken because the young players know how important this tournament is for Pakistan women’s cricket," she said.

"We will not dwell on the past. My goal is to take the team to the semi-finals."

Sana praised the recent growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan, highlighting an increase in participation at the grassroots level and greater visibility through televised matches.

"More girls are now playing cricket in schools, and with international matches being broadcast live, the game is getting the attention it deserves," she noted.

She also welcomed the ICC’s decision to increase the prize money for the Women’s World Cup, calling it an encouraging step for players worldwide.

"The increase in prize money is a huge motivation for young players. It shows that women’s cricket is being taken seriously, and we hope to see more such opportunities in the future," she said.

