Former Pakistan pacer slams Rizwan’s exclusion after Haris’ poor show

Former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed has criticised the exclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan following Mohammad Haris’ underwhelming run in the ongoing tri-nation T20I series featuring Afghanistan and the UAE.

Tanveer expressed his disappointment on social media platform 'X', questioning the team management’s decision-making after Haris’ poor form with the bat.

“If M. Haris was going to play like this, then why was Mohammad Rizwan deliberately left out of the team?” he asked.

The criticism comes amid Haris’ prolonged struggle with the bat in recent series. Over his last nine T20I innings, the right-hander has managed just 38 runs.

His scores include 4, 0 and 5 against Bangladesh in July, followed by 6 4, and 2 in a three-match series against West Indies in August. In the ongoing tri-series, Haris has scored 15, 1, and 1 against UAE and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s latest defeat came against Afghanistan in Sharjah on September 2, where they fell short by 18 runs.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted 169/5 in 20 overs, built around a commanding 113-run stand for the second wicket between Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal.

Pakistan struck early through Saim Ayub, who removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for eight, but Zadran and Atal rebuilt with patience and power.

The partnership was broken in the 16th over when Faheem Ashraf had Atal caught at long-on after a fluent 64 off 45 balls, including three fours and three sixes.

Faheem Ashraf starred with the ball for Pakistan, finishing with career-best figures of 4/27, while Saim Ayub chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Pakistan faltered in their chase and were restricted to 151/9.

Haris Rauf provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 34 off 16 balls, striking four sixes at a strike rate of 212.50. Fakhar Zaman (25), skipper Salman Ali Agha (20), and Sahibzada Farhan (18) offered resistance but failed to take Pakistan over the line.

Afghanistan’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad claiming two apiece.

Despite the win, Afghanistan stayed second on the points table with two victories and a net run rate improved from -0.025 to 0.283.

Pakistan, still on top with two wins from three matches, saw their net run rate dip from 1.750 to 0.867. Hosts UAE remain winless at the bottom with a net run rate of -1.725.

It is pertinent to mention that the Salman Agha-led Pakistan team will face hosts UAE in their next match at the same venue on Thursday.