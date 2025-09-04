Sinner thrashes Musetti to reach US Open semi-final

Jannik Sinner reacts after defeating Lorenzo Musetti on day eleven of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sep 3, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Defending champion Jannik Sinner defeated 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, continuing his ruthless march toward another US Open title.

The world number one, who also claimed the Australian Open earlier this year, will next face 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, who has been in exceptional form with 26 straight hardcourt victories.

Sinner came out firing, racing to a 5-0 lead in the opening set thanks to his relentless power and precision. Although Musetti drew the loudest cheer of the evening when he finally got on the board, it was his only bright moment in the set.

The top seed maintained the same intensity in the second set, sealing it with a crisp groundstroke winner to remain firmly in control. In the third set, with the score level at 30-all, Sinner showcased his athleticism and shot-making, chasing down every ball before closing out the match with another emphatic winner.

Reflecting on his victory, Sinner said he was pleased with his performance and expressed gratitude to the fans who stayed late into the night.

"It was a good performance, I was very solid, I started well ... it's nearly midnight, so thank you all for staying," Sinner said.

Speaking about Musetti, he added, "Obviously, we know each other well."

Looking ahead, Sinner acknowledged the high level of competition in the tournament’s final stages.

"Every player in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam is playing amazing tennis. This is a very special tournament, the last Grand Slam of the year. There's no better place to play a night match than here, in the biggest stadium we have, with an amazing crowd. It means a lot to me," he said.