Former India cricketer admits criticism of Kohli strained their relationship

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa on Wednesday admitted that his comments on Virat Kohli in 2019 strained their relationship, acknowledging that he should have spoken privately to the then-captain before airing his views in public.

Speaking to his YouTube channel, Uthappa reflected on the incident and said his relationship with Kohli changed after those remarks. He admitted he was wrong to voice such criticism without first consulting Kohli.

"In that whole conversation, the intent was not to speak about Virat. That interview was meant to be about me. I was asked a question which I answered, but I didn’t consider Virat’s sentiments.

"Even if I believed what I said, I should have spoken to him first. My relationship with him was impacted by that. When I later spoke to him, I acknowledged that mistake," Uthappa said.

He further explained that his comments were based on how Rayudu, one of his close friends, had been treated and not on any personal experience with Kohli.

"I didn’t speak about my own experience with Virat. I spoke about what I saw a close friend experience under his leadership. Everyone is entitled to their own style of leadership and their own opinion," he remarked.

However, he conceded that he should have shown more sensitivity while addressing the issue publicly.

"But for my relationship with him, I should have discussed it with him privately. That was my learning,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Uthappa had criticised Kohli for overlooking Ambati Rayudu in India’s squad for the ODI World Cup, despite the batsman’s strong performances back in 2019.

Rayudu later announced his retirement from international cricket in July that year, expressing disappointment at being left out.