Aakash Chopra reveals reason behind Starc’s sudden T20I retirement

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates dismissing Oman's Pratik Athavale during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Bridgetown on June 5, 2024. — ICC

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on Wednesday weighed in on Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc’s unexpected decision to retire from T20I, suggesting the left-arm pacer is prioritising longer formats and major tournaments over the shortest format of the game.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said Starc’s move was likely driven by a desire to remain fit and available for marquee events such as the Ashes and the ODI World Cup 2027.

"Everyone has their own choice, and I feel the Australian and English cricketers don’t say goodbye to the Ashes so early. It’s a question of tradition. They are hard-wired in such a way that the Ashes is very, very important, and the ODI World Cup is very, very important. That’s how you grow up," Chopra said.

Former Indian cricketer admitted he was a little surprised Starc did not wait for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“I am a little surprised. Mitchell Starc could have played a World Cup and said goodbye after that, but he didn’t wait. To be fair, he hasn’t played too many T20Is,” he noted.

He pointed out that the fast bowler has not featured in as many T20Is as expected, despite being a key strike bowler.

"He is an absolute gun bowler, but also someone who can be expensive at times. With him in T20s, you often see both how and wow moments," Chopra remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that Starc on Tuesday announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, choosing to focus his energy on the longer formats as he targets fresh milestones in Tests and ODIs.

Across 65 T20Is, Starc claimed 79 wickets, making him Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format, behind Adam Zamp, a testament to his impact on the national side.