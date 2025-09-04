Is Ashwin set to play alongside Babar Azam in BBL?

This collage shows Pakistan’s Babar Azam (left) celebrating his half-century during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9, 2022, while on the right is an undated photo of former India’s spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. — AFP/ICC

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to sign with Australia’s Big Bash League team Sydney Sixers, and if the deal goes through he will be seen playing alongside Pakistan star Babar Azam, Indian media revealed on Wednesday.

According to a report, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has reportedly reached out to Ashwin regarding his potential involvement in the tournament.

The 38-year-old, who recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), is said to be keen on extending his T20 career by playing in Australia’s premier franchise competition.

As per reports, three franchises, Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers have expressed interest in signing the veteran off-spinner. If negotiations are successful, Ashwin could make his BBL debut later this year.

The Sydney Sixers have already secured the services of Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam for the upcoming season. Should Ashwin also sign with the Sixers, the league could witness the rare sight of top players from India and Pakistan sharing the same dressing room in a high-profile T20 competition.

Meanwhile, Greenberg expressed optimism about Ashwin’s potential arrival, highlighting the value he could add to the tournament.

“To get someone with Ashwin’s credentials to come over here for the BBL will be great at so many levels. He is a champion cricketer who will bring a lot to the Big Bash and to our cricket summer,” Greenberg said.

It is pertinent to mention that Ashwin last week officially announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), bringing down the curtain on a glittering association that spanned over 15 years

Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009 for his home franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), under MS Dhoni’s leadership. Known for his variations, especially the carrom ball, he quickly became a household name.

He played a pivotal role in CSK’s back-to-back title wins in 2010 and 2011, with Dhoni even trusting him with the new ball in the 2011 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he dismissed Chris Gayle.

After CSK’s suspension in 2016, Ashwin turned out for Rising Pune Supergiant, though injury ruled him out of the 2017 season.

He later captained Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2018 and 2019, where his much-debated 'Mankading' dismissal of Jos Buttler sparked widespread discussion on the Spirit of Cricket.

Ashwin then moved to Delhi Capitals before joining Rajasthan Royals in 2022, where he made history by becoming the first batter to be tactically ‘retired out’ in an IPL match.

Ashwin was bought back by CSK in 2025 for INR 9.75 crore at the mega auction. However, his final season proved underwhelming, as he claimed just seven wickets in nine matches, with CSK finishing at the bottom of the table.

Across 16 IPL seasons, Ashwin featured in 221 matches, claiming 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20, making him the fifth-highest wicket-taker in tournament history.

With the bat, he scored 833 runs, including a half-century. His contributions also extended to the Champions League T20 (CLT20), where he bagged 30 wickets in 20 matches, playing a key role in CSK’s title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2014.