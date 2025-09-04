'It’s an Insult,' Pakistan hockey players reject 400 rupee allowance proposal

Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team players expressed strong dissatisfaction on Thursday over the proposed daily allowance of 400 rupees, calling it an insult to their dedication and sacrifices for the sport.

Players voiced their anger, saying the amount is far below even a laborer’s daily wage.

"Offering 400 rupees as a daily allowance is like rubbing salt on our wounds," one senior player remarked.

"It’s humiliating. What could be more disrespectful than this? We don’t even have regular jobs, and when the allowance does come, it’s often delayed. Now they are talking about giving us just 400 rupees."

The players further stated that many of them are facing severe financial hardships, with their families struggling to afford basic necessities.

"Our country has given us everything and we play for national pride. But hearing about this 400-rupee allowance is heartbreaking. If such conditions continue, we will have no choice but to leave hockey altogether," a player said.

According to the players, the lack of proper financial support is demoralizing and poses a serious threat to the future of the sport in Pakistan.

On the other side, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Rana Mujahid provided clarification, saying that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had issued the directive to set the daily allowance at 400 rupees.

“The federation already provides players with a daily allowance of 100 dollars. If the players are not satisfied with 100 dollars, how can they be expected to play for just 400 rupees? This directive from the PSB is not practical,” Rana Mujahid said.