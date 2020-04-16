Sports stars help Pakistan fight economic pandemic caused by coronavirus

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has suspended sports activities almost everywhere in the world and Pakistan is no exception.

In addition to its killing spree, the fatal and unforgiving pandemic is also leaving a trail of economic ruins in its wake.

To soften that financial blow on their underprivileged countrymen, a series of Pakistani athletes have initiated charity drives across Pakistan in their individual capacities.

Here is a rundown of what our beloved athletes have been doing.

Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, through his namesake foundation, has distributed ration bags in various parts of the country, including some remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Pakistan has given me a lot so this is time to return something back to my country,” Afridi said.

The former all-rounder also launched a campaign #DonateKaroNa on social media which was also participated in by fellow cricketers, celebrities and media persons.

According to data shared by Afridi’s foundation, ration bags were distributed to more than 9,000 families in 45 cities of Pakistan during the 19-day drive.

“Alhamdulillah, I am proud of what has been achieved in this short period of time. My prime motivator is humanity, but would be impossible without your support, which is an ongoing need,” Afridi said.

“This is the time to support each other, help each other. One must not do politics in this crisis,” Afridi added.

Boom Boom has also offered free product endorsement on the condition that they provide ration bags to needy people of Pakistan during the lockdown.

Rumman Raees

Fast bowler Rumman Raees has put up his cricket memorabilia for auction in a bid to generate funds for relief activities.

The 28-year-old, in an interview with Geo News, said that he has put up for auction his debut ODI cap, which he received during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, along with his jersey, cricket bat and the two-starred Islamabad United shirt.

Aisam-ul-Haq

Tennis ace Aisam-ul- Haq has distributed ration bags among 1,200 families and is targeting to reach another 1,000 before the start of Ramzan.

“I feel blessed and lucky to be in a position where I can help others. We are going through a tough time. My charity “stop war, start tennis” – that basically works in war-hit areas to promote tennis - had some funds in it, so I initiated the campaign to deliver ration bags,” Aisam told Geo.

Ahmed Shehzad

Test cricketer Ahmed Shahzad has also been doing his bit in helping the needy by distributing ration bags to the needy.

“We need to mobilise youth because I think they can play a big part in reaching up to the people in need. Hopefully, this shall pass too but till then we need to fight this together as a nation,” he said.

Shehzad said that it was not important for him to keep the count of ration bags as he is doing things at individual basis with the support of a team of volunteers and his brother.

“I am doing my bit for the country that has given me so much that I won’t be able to return even till my last breath,” he concluded.

Noorena Shams

Squash player Noorena Shams decided it wouldn’t be wise to sit idle at home and contacted her friends to support people in her town.

The young athlete from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that she reached out to her friends who were running a volunteer organisation and with their help she has reached more than 1,000 families in Dir, Malakand and Bajur.

“Along with ration bags, we have also distributed medical supplies to local hospitals there,” she said.

Azeem Ghumman

Azeem Ghumman, who once led the likes of Babar Azam, Ahmed Shahzad, Usman Qadir and Hammad Azam in U19 World Cup, is reaching out families in interior Sindh to provide them ration bags and medical supplies.

Ghumman said that he first started his work to support groundsmen and other workers of Hyderabad district but he realised that he needed to do more.

“With the support of my brother-in-law we started reaching out to families in Hyderabad and we have so far distributed ration bags among 1700 families ,” said the former U19 captain.

Karachi Sports Forum

Chairman of Karachi Sports Forum, Asif Azeem, said that it was important to support those affected by the virus.

“Till now we have provided ration bags to 400 sports families at their door steps and we aim to reach another 300 before Ramzan," he said.

"During the last phase, we will also distribute Eid gifts to sports staff and players who are without a regular income during these times."

