Former India cricketer names Afghanistan major Asia Cup 2025 threat

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad (left) celebrates with Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz after taking a wicket during the fourth match of the tri-nation T20I series against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 2, 2025. – AFP

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal on Wednesday tipped Afghanistan as one of the strongest contenders for the Asia Cup 2025, while backing India as the favourites to defend their title.

In an interview with Indian media, the 74-year-old said Afghanistan’s steady rise makes them a serious threat in the T20 format. He also highlighted Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as sides capable of producing strong performances in the eight-team tournament.

"India is a strong favourite due to their skilled team. The unpredictability of the T20 format and the performances of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan-especially Afghanistan, who are currently playing well-make for an exciting tournament,” he added.

The former all-rounder warned against taking Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh lightly, pointing out that Afghanistan could even challenge Pakistan, whose form and confidence remain uncertain.

“Afghanistan could challenge Pakistan, whose current form and confidence levels are uncertain. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are all strong contenders," he said.

Turning to India’s team composition, Lal urged selectors to include left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the squad. He stressed that Kuldeep’s variety could play a decisive role in Dubai conditions.

“Kuldeep Yadav should be part of the team because his unique style is very difficult to counter in T20 cricket. Ideally, India should go with two spinners and three pacers, though the final decision will depend on wicket conditions,” Lal added.

It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.

Group A features fierce rivals Pakistan and India, alongside hosts UAE and Oman, while Group B is comprised of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

• 9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

• 10 September: India vs UAE

• 11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

• 12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

• 13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

• 14 September: India vs Pakistan

• 15 September: UAE vs Oman

• 15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

• 16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

• 17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

• 18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

• 19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

• September 20: B1 vs B2

• September 21: A1 vs A2

• September 23: A2 vs B1

• September 24: A1 vs B2

• September 25: A2 vs B2

• September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final