Shamsi strikes as Saint Lucia Kings crush Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL clash

Saint Lucia Kings batters Roston Chase (left) and Tim David run between the wickets during their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match against Trinbago Knight Riders at Tarouba on September 3, 2025. — X/@wiplayers

TAROUBA: Saint Lucia Kings delivered a commanding performance to defeat Trinbago Knight Riders by seven wickets in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match here at Tarouba on Wednesday.

The victory was set up by Tabraiz Shamsi’s exceptional bowling spell, which dismantled the Knight Riders’ batting lineup.

Kings’ captain, David Wiese, won the toss and chose to bowl first,a decision that proved to be correct. Batting first, the Knight Riders failed to post a big score and were bowled out for a modest 109 runs in 18.1 overs.

Captain Nicholas Pooran showed some resistance but could not stay at the crease for long. He was the top scorer with 30 runs off 27 balls, hitting two sixes and a four.

Nathan Edward played a slow innings, scoring 17 runs off 24 balls with the help of one six. Kieron Pollard also struggled, managing only 14 runs off 17 balls before getting out.

Andre Russell also fell short of expectations, scoring 12 runs off seven balls with one six and one four. Darren Bravo contributed 11 runs off nine balls, including a six and a four.

Apart from them, no other batter could put up much resistance and six players failed to reach double figures.

For Kings, Shamsi was the standout bowler, taking 3/12 runs in his four-over spell.

Roston Chase, Khary Pierre and Delano Potgieter each took two wickets, while Alzarri Joseph claimed one.

In reply, chasing the target of 110 runs proved to be an easy task for Kings. They reached the target comfortably in just 11.1 overs, losing only three wickets.

Opener Tim Seifert was the top performer with the bat, smashing 36 runs off 19 balls with one six and six fours, playing a blazing innings that set the tone for victory.

Ackeem Auguste played a quick knock of 28 runs off 18 balls, hitting one six and four fours. Chase remained unbeaten on 27 runs off 18 balls, which included five fours.

For the Knight Riders, Sunil Narine took 2/28 runs in his four overs, while Usman Tariq picked up one wicket but their efforts went in vain.