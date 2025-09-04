Javier Mendez reveals Makhachev’s key strength ahead of Della Maddalena bout

This collage of photos shows Russian MMA fighter Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena. — Reuters

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, revealed the biggest strength of his student ahead of the bout against Jack Della Maddalena, international media reported on Wednesday.

Makhachev, who is known for his impressive 12-0 winning streak, will challenge Della Maddalena for the welterweight championship at UFC 322 in November 2025.

Islam’s coach Mendez, meanwhile, revealed the biggest strength of the Russian fighter, saying he is the strongest.

“I think the biggest thing on our side is he’s very strong. Very strong. He’s super, super strong. Out of all my lightweights, he is the strongest one out of all of them,” Mendez said.

“I don’t recall one lightweight stronger than him. Not even close, he’s the strongest. So, out of everybody I have, he’s the guy that has the best opportunity to handle the strength of the bigger guys.”

Mendez also admitted that Della Maddalena is different from the fighters Makhachev has fought so far.

“I’ve never watched tape for an Islam fight. Never. This is the first time because I respect this guy that much and he’s a puzzle,” he added.

“He’s not that easy. I’m telling you, he’s not that easy. We’ll get him, but he’s not that easy and I have to be confident that we’ll get him.”

Former UFC champion Islam Makhachev made his fourth lightweight title defence against Renato Moicano by submission at UFC 311 earlier this year. Then it vacated his lightweight belt in May and moved up to the welterweight division.

Islam vacated his belt after Belal Muhammad lost the UFC welterweight belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.