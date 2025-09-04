David ‘Flat Sparks’ says Gervonta Davis can knock out Jake Paul

This collage of photos shows Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis. — Reuters/AFP

David Steven Sparks said Gervonta Davis can knock out Jake Paul if he lands clean, international media reported on Wednesday.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul announced his next fight, and it will be an exhibition contest on November 14 against Davis.

The announcement was unexpected and unusual because Paul competes in the 200-pound weight class, while Davis has never fought at more than 140 pounds.

However, Davis, who is the WBA world champion at 135lbs, will not have his title at stake.

David ‘Flat Sparks’, who had several fights between 2014 and 2016 and gained recognition for sparring with Paul in preparation for a fight against Mike Tyson, and also trained in the Mayweather Gym alongside ‘Tank’, said that Davis can knock out Paul if he lands right.

“If [Tank] catch Jake Paul with a clean shot, he’s very well capable of knocking him out. Do I think it’s gonna happen? I don’t think it’s gonna happen, but he’s very well capable of knocking Jake Paul out,” David said.

“He’s not too small. I seen Tank stop all his sparring partners. I’m talking about some dudes big like heavyweight, middleweight — Tank stopping them. If he catch a big man with a shot, he putting him out. I seen it with my own two eyes."

On his experience sparring Paul, he praised the YouTuber turned boxer, saying he can give shots and can take shots.

“My first sparring session with Jake Paul, I was sleeping on him … I was going light and my man J’Leon told me ‘you can’t play with this kid’ … And that’s when [Pau] caught me. And I said, ‘nah, I can’t play with him.’ … He can give shots and he can take shots," he added.

“When it comes to him and Tank, he’s gonna try to hurt Tank. They’re both gonna try and hurt each other. I think Tank’s best bet is use his boxing experience.”