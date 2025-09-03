Nissanka, Kamindu help Sri Lanka edge Zimbabwe in T20I series opener

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis in action during their first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on September 3, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Pathum Nissanka’s brisk half-century, coupled with Kamindu Mendis’s unbeaten cameo, powered Sri Lanka to a hard-earned four-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Chasing a daunting 176-run target, the visitors knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and five balls to spare.

Sri Lanka got off to a commanding start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put together 96 runs in just 10 overs.

Nissanka, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand, was dismissed by Tinotenda Maposa on the first delivery of the 11th over after top-scoring for Sri Lanka with 55 off 32 deliveries, studded with four fours and two sixes.

His dismissal sparked a collapse, which saw Sri Lanka lose four more wickets, including that of Kusal (38), in quick succession and consequently slip to 125/5 in 15.3 overs.

Following the slump, Kamindu took the reins of Sri Lanka’s run chase and launched a counterattack on the momentum-filled Zimbabwe’s bowling attack.

The middle-order batter smashed four sixes and a four on his way to an unbeaten 41 off just 16 deliveries, which ultimately led Sri Lanka to a narrow victory.



For his crucial knock, Kamindu was adjudged the Player of the Match.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava took two wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans and Sikandar Raza made one scalp apiece.

Put into bat first, Zimbabwe registered a formidable total of 175/7 on the board in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Brian Bennett’s quick half-century.

The right-handed opener remained the top scorer for the hosts with a 57-ball 81, laced with 12 boundaries, while skipper Raza was the other notable run-getter with 28 off 22 deliveries.

Dushmantha Chameera was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, taking three wickets for just 30 runs in his four overs, while Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana and Hemantha chipped in with one scalp apiece.