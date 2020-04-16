Rumman Raees puts his prized memorabilia up for auction

Photo: Reporter

Fast bowler Rumman Raees has put up his cricket memorabilia for auction in a bid to generate funds to support those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old, in an interview with Geo News, said that he has put up his debut ODI cap, which he received during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, along with his jersey, cricket bat and the two-starred Islamabad United shirt.

"I will put these items for auction online from April 16 and people can bid for it until the 19th," he said.

"I am auctioning off these items because I want to gather funds to support people during the lockdown which will now continue for another 14 days. There's Ramzan as well and I am aiming to distribute iftar and sehri to the people during these times too."

The fast bowler, who has represented Pakistan in 8 T20Is and 9 ODIs, said that he initially planned to provide ration to 30 families at the start of the lockdown but opted to auction off his belongings after realising the extent of the crisis.

"These are hard times and everyone should come forward to support the countrymen," he said.

