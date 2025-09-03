Barcelona's star Yamal downplays Flick's ego concerns

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their second goal at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal said Hansi Flick’s ‘egos’ comments after Rayo Vallecano’s 1-1 draw were in the heat of the moment, international media reported on Wednesday.

Following a draw against Vallecano, Flick expressed concerns about the potential of player egos.

"I don't want egos," Flick said.

"Egos kill success. Last year we were a team, and we must continue to be that way."

Yamal, however, is not concerned about Flick's comments and said that he said it in the heat of the moment.

"This is what each one thinks," Yamal said.

"After a draw, you are heated because in the end, you have to win. But I don't think it has anything to do with that. We have taken seven points of a possible nine in difficult stadiums.

"We haven't played at home yet. I don't believe it has anything to do with that but rather it wasn't our game. We didn't start with the right intensity. It's true we made lots of mistakes but it can happen. We just have to recover our level as soon as possible and we ready for the next game."

Yamal, 18, has emerged as a brutal force in the world of football as he is already a star for Barca and the Spain national team, winning La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and Euro 2024.

He is a contender to win the Ballon d'Or and has said it is his dream to take the award home.

"Obviously every player wants to win the Ballon d'Or, and anyone who says they don't is lying," he said.

"Being there [shortlisted] at 18, I think is something to be valued, and I hope it happens. We want to win the Champions League. Both [the Ballon d'Or award and Champions League] are both a dream. Especially the Champions League for Barcelona would be incredible.

"I already had a good season last year with the national team and as a Barça player, being a starter and playing with confidence. I'm really excited about what this season will bring. There's a World Cup, and that's always on the calendar, and I'm really looking forward to it all."