Tony de Zorzi ruled out of England ODI series remainder

South Africa´s Tony de Zorzi leaves the field after picking up an injury during their first ODI against England at Headingley in Leeds on September 2, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: South Africa’s top-order batter Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out of their ongoing ODI series against England due to a left hamstring injury, international media reported on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury during the series opener in Leeds on Tuesday, during which he made a diving effort to stop Jos Buttler’s shot from reaching the boundary.

Although his effort was successful, de Zorzi injured his left hamstring in the process. He left the field in visible discomfort, and it was soon confirmed that he would only come out to bat when required.

Since South Africa were set a modest target of 132, the left-handed batter did not bat in their seven-wicket victory.

He will now return to South Africa to undergo scans, which will determine the extent of his injury.

Notably, South Africa did not name any replacement as Tony de Zorzi himself played in place of Matthew Breetzke, who was out of action due to a left hamstring issue as well.

But the wicketkeeper has since recovered and will swiftly retain his spot in South Africa’s lineup from de Zorzi.

For the unversed, South Africa lead the three-match series against England 1-0, courtesy of their record-breaking performance in the opening match.

The second ODI is scheduled to be played at The Lord’s on Thursday.

South Africa’s updated squad for England ODIs: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.