Mercedes boss Wolff says he reprimanded Hamilton after ‘useless’ comments

An undated photo of British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (left) and Toto Wolf. — Formula 1

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he reprimanded Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton for his ‘useless’ comments during the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, international media reported on Wednesday.

Hamilton made a move from Mercedes to Ferrari this season; however, it has not worked for either party as he has yet to make a podium finish.

Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc has finished five times on the Podium this season.

Following a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix, the British driver was disheartened, saying he was ‘useless’ and told his Ferrari team that ‘they probably need to change driver.’

Talking to Motorsport, Wolff said that he had a discussion with Hamilton and scolded him for making those comments.

"I thought that was wrong to say that, and I told him that the same evening and again the next day. Because he's still the GOAT [greatest of all time],” Wolff said.

“What I said is, did you ever hear Michael Jordan say about himself that he's useless and that you change the player? No.

"You're wearing your heart on your sleeve, which is good, which is a fantastic character trait of his - That he speaks his emotion. And that makes him also the superstar he is. He has those emotions and doesn't hide."

Wolff further added that his failure at Ferrari does not mean his legacy is changed; if he retires, he still is a GOAT (Greatest of all time).

"But that one, I felt was just such a bad moment for him that he said that, because it's simply not true. If he retires, he's still the GOAT,” Toto Wolff said.

“He's going to retire and nobody is going to ever know that he was at Ferrari at the end. Who thinks about the Schumacher and Mercedes time? That isn't relevant for Schumacher's career."