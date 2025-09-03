Jordan Cox added to England squad for Ireland T20Is

England's Jordan Cox in action during their second T20I against Australia at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 13, 2024. — ECB

LONDON: Wicketkeeper batter Jordan Cox has been added to the England squad for their upcoming three-match away T20I series against Ireland, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday.

Cox, who has represented England in two T20Is and three ODIs, received the late call-up to their inexperienced squad on the back of his consistent performances in the recently concluded The Hundred 2025 men’s competition.

The right-handed batter finished as the leading run-getter in the tournament, accumulating 367 runs in nine innings at a hefty average of 61.6 with the help of three half-centuries.

His consistent batting performances ultimately led Oval Invincibles to their third consecutive The Hundred men’s title, while he was named the Player of the Tournament.

Cox played a pivotal role in the Invincibles’ victory over Trent Rockets in the final, scoring 40 off just 28 deliveries. Following his team’s title glory, the 24-year-old said that he would continue to ‘bang the England door down’.

He has since been named in England’s inexperienced squad, led by Jacob Bethell in the absence of key players like captain Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith.

The T20I series will get underway on September 17 in Dublin, while the remaining two matches will be played at the same venue on September 19 and 21, respectively.

England T20I squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood and Jordan Cox.