Antony claims declining lucrative offer from Bayern Munich

Brazil forward Antony claimed he declined a lucrative offer from Bayern Munich to return to Real Betis, international media reported on Wednesday.

Antony claimed that when his permanent move from Manchester United to Betis was briefly halted on Friday, Bayern offered him a profitable deal in a late attempt to sign him and reportedly agreed to double his wages.

Antony has put pen to paper for a contract until June 2030 with Betis, following an agreement between the clubs on the deadline day.

Antony said that one day before the deal was finalised, he spoke with people at Bayern, but he told them that he would honour his word as the deal was 95% done with Betis.

"One day before the deal was completed, I spoke to the people at Bayern," Antony said.

"But when I spoke to Bayern, I told them that the deal with Betis was 95% complete, and that I would honour my word. I would do so out of respect and love and because I know that I am very happy here.

"I don't know if they were offering me €7 million ($8.15m) [in wages]. With all respect I have for Bayern, which is a world-class club, I am at ease with the decision I've taken. I don't know what will happen in the future but I feel very calm about the decision I've taken."

Antony, 25, served the second half of the season on loan at Real Betis, where he earned the reputation he lost at United.

He made 26 appearances for Betis, scoring nine times for them in a campaign in which the club reached the final of the UEFA Conference League and was also called up once again to Brazil's national team.

According to reports, Betis will pay a fixed fee of €22 million, with an extra €3 million in potential bonuses for the Brazilian.