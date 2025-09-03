South Africa announce squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ODI Tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on May 9, 2025. — SLC

CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

The squad featured 17-year-old wicketkeeper batter Karabo Meso, who has two ODI caps to her name and seven overall international appearances. She has also represented South Africa in two U19 World Cups.

Meso is one of the two players set to feature in the maiden Women’s World Cup, accompanied by all-rounder Nondumiso Shangase, who was recalled to the side in May this year.

Besides them, top-order batter Anneke Bosch and all-rounders Nadine de Klerk and Annerie Dercksen will also be appearing in the Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time. They were part of South Africa’s squads for the T20 World Cup.

Experienced top-order batter Laura Wolvaardt will lead the South Africa squad, which features experienced players, including Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon and Ayabonga Khaka, who were pivotal in South Africa’s qualification to the last edition’s semi-final.

As confirmed by head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, former captain Dane van Niekerk was not included in the squad despite coming out of retirement, which she announced in 2023 after missing the home ICC Women’s T20 World Cup due to her failure to meet Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) fitness requirements.

For the unversed, the Proteas will tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, scheduled to be played from September 16 to 22, following the conclusion of their training camp.

The team will then depart for India for the World Cup, where they will begin their campaign against former champions England on October 3.

South Africa squad for Women's ODI World Cup

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon

Travelling reserve: Miane Smit