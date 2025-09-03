Lionel Messi receives standing ovation at theatre show in Argentina

An undated photo of Argentine captain Lionel Messi. — Instagram/leomessi

Lionel Messi received a standing ovation when he visited the stage at a Buenos Aires theatre after a show named ‘Rocky’ starring his long-time friend Nicolas Vazquez on Tuesday.

Inter Miami's captain was invited to the stage following the performance, based on the 1976 film Rocky, to share the stage with the cast. After his arrival on stage, the packed-out Lola Membrives theatre audience welcomed him with a huge applause.

Messi is on international duty with the Argentina squad, and visited the theatre with his family to cheer for his friend Vazquez.

Messi praised the show and his friend’s performance while on the stage and thanked the audience.

"I promised you [Vazquez] that I was going to come. Luckily, I was able to do so with my whole family. It's not often that my whole family is here in Buenos Aires as they are always in Rosario,” Messi said.

"It's a great night, and being with you means everything to me. That's the most important thing. You did very well. It was a pleasure to be here and enjoy this evening with all of you. Thank you very much."





Argentina will play a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Thursday at the Monumental Stadium.

Although Messi, 38, has not yet revealed his retirement deadline from international duty, the Argentina captain knows the importance of the match, and that is the reason why his family is present in Buenos Aires, as the game may be his last one playing at home with the national team.

"It's going to be a very, very special match for me," Messi recently said.