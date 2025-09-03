Iraq crush Pakistan in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Iraq players celebrate scoring a goal during their AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match against Pakistan at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on September 3, 2025. — Iraq Football Association

PHNOM PENH: Ali Jasim scored a hat-trick as Iraq outclassed Pakistan 8-1 in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers here at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

The Green Shirts had an unwanted start to their campaign opener as Mohibullah Afridi was handed the red card just 30 minutes into the game. Three minutes later, Iraq were awarded a penalty for another foul by Pakistan, which they successfully converted to open the scoring.

The scoreline remained intact at 1-0 in Iraq’s favour until the half-time. Following the break, Jasim netted his first goal in the 48th minute to double Iraq’s lead.

Pakistan managed to pull one back 15 minutes later when McKeal Abdullah successfully converted the penalty.

Iraq then launched a scathing attack and smashed six more goals in the remaining 27 minutes to round up a commanding 8-1 victory over Pakistan.

The resounding victory put Iraq at the top of the Group G standings with three points and a goal difference of seven, while Pakistan succumbed to the bottom.

The Green Shirts next face Cambodia on September 6 before wrapping up their group stage campaign against Chinese Taipei on September 9.

It is worth noting that only the group winners and four second-placed teams will qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan Squad for U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers:

Goalkeeper: Adam Najeeb, Hassan Ali, Umair Arooj



Defenders: Haseeb Khan, Mohib Ullah, Muhammad Adeel, Ans Amin, Muhammad Haroon, Hamza Munir, Ahmed Salman, Junaid Shah, Abdul Rehman

Midfielders: Tufail Khan, Hayyaan Khattak, Muhammad Junaid, Ali Zafar, Adnan Justin

Forwards: Mckeal Abdullah, Umair Bahader, Furqan Umer, Ali Raza, Suleman Ali, Adeel Younas