Triolo, Pham shine as Pirates beat Dodgers

PITTSBURGH: Jared Triolo and Tommy Pham powered the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers here at PNC Park on Tuesday.



Pham contributed two hits, including a vital two-run double, and Triolo led the way with two doubles and two RBIs.

Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers' starter, struggled with command and gave up four runs over five innings with a season-high four walks, but Pittsburgh got up early, scoring four runs in the first inning.

The Pirates have now won nine of their last 12 games and recorded their 40th home win.

Triolo's two-run double off Blake Treinen finished a three-run stretch in the sixth inning, giving the Pirates a 7-4 lead, but the game was close until then. Earlier, Henry Davis' RBI single ended a 4–4 tie.

With three hits, including his MLB-leading 46th home run and an RBI double in the ninth to fuel a late rally, Shohei Ohtani was the standout of the Dodgers. He added his 100th home run with the Dodgers and had a pair of doubles.

But Pirates closer Dennis Santana put an end to it, earning his 12th save after retiring three consecutive batters following Ohtani's hit.

Edgardo Henriquez took the loss, while rookie reliever Bubba Chandler (2-0) won after four strong innings.

The Dodgers closed the distance thanks to a contentious ruling in the seventh, but Pittsburgh's bullpen held firm. The Dodgers had lost three of their previous four games.

Ohtani will face Pirates rookie Braxton Ashcraft on Wednesday.