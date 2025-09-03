AJ Lee's comeback rumors heat up ahead of WWE WrestlePalooza

WWE Diva AJ Lee attends Day 3 of Wizard World Chicago Comic Con 2013 held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 11, 2013 in Rosemont, Illinois. - WWE

Rumors surrounding AJ Lee’s long-awaited return to WWE have reached a fever pitch, with multiple hints suggesting that the former Divas Champion could step back into the ring after nearly a decade away.

Speculation grew louder following WWE Clash in Paris, where Becky Lynch delivered a low blow to CM Punk, allowing Seth Rollins to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The angle was designed to set up a blockbuster storyline for WWE WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis on September 20, an event that will directly compete with AEW All Out.

The following night on Monday Night Raw, an intense exchange between Lynch and Punk fueled talk of a mixed-tag showdown. Online speculation quickly pointed to Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, as a potential surprise returnee.

By Tuesday night, reports indicated that Lee was indeed preparing for an imminent WWE comeback.

Adding fuel to the fire, WWE Shop’s official X account responded to a fan asking about AJ Lee merchandise, hinting at her “return to the ring.”

While WWE’s main account has remained silent, the Shop post was quietly deleted on Wednesday morning, leaving fans convinced her return is all but confirmed.

Lee was one of the most influential women in WWE from 2012 to 2015, helping bring more attention to the women’s division at a time when female wrestlers were often overlooked.

She worked alongside top stars including Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Kane, and CM Punk. She also enjoyed a stint as Raw General Manager before officially retiring from in-ring action in 2015.

Her last appearance in a WWE ring came during WrestleMania 31 weekend, when she teamed with Paige to defeat The Bella Twins, followed by a six-woman tag match the next night.

Outside WWE, she returned briefly in 2021 as an executive producer for Women of Wrestling, a role she held until 2023.