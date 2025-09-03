Gundogan leaves City to join Galatasaray

An undated picture of Ilkay Gundogan. — Reuters

Ilkay Gundogan left Manchester City to join Turkish champions Galatasaray on a two-year deal, the Turkish club announced on Wednesday.



According to the media reports, his net salary for the 2025–2026 and 2026–2027 seasons will be 4.5 million euros ($5.27 million).

On Tuesday, Galatasaray announced that they and City had reached a deal for Gundogan to be moved for free till the end of the 2026–2027 season.

Gundogan accepted that City will get more success in the future, and he will be watching them closely.

He added that they will remain in his heart.

"I have no doubts Manchester City will enjoy much more success in the future and I will certainly be watching on from afar as I continue my career in Turkey, a country that means ever such a lot to me," Gundogan said.

"Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart. To win the Premier League and FA Cup trophies meant so much to me but to then be afforded the opportunity of lifting the Champions League trophy for this Club for the first time, especially in Istanbul, will live with me forever."

The midfielder has played 358 games throughout two stints with City and has an incredible career with 65 goals and winning 14 trophies, which include the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League treble in 2023.

In 2016, Gundogan was added to the City’s squad from Borussia Dortmund, but he moved to Barcelona in 2023.

He returned to Manchester for the 2024–25 season, scoring five goals and dishing out eight assists in 54 games across all competitions.