Bayern's Musiala hints at major comeback after Club World Cup injury

An undated photo of Bayern Munich's attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala. — Instagram/jamalmusiala10

BERLIN: Bayern Munich's attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala on Wednesday provided a crucial update on his injury and hinted at a comeback after the Club World Cup 2025 leg injury.

Musiala sustained a fibula fracture with a broken and dislocated ankle during the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final following a collision with then Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in July in Atlanta.

The 22-year-old German international is a key member of the national team and would be a key player for their 2026 World Cup hopes.

Talking to SportBild magazine, Musiala said that he did not want to rush things and will take the necessary time.

He did not mention a specific date but hinted that he will be making a competitive comeback in 2025.

"The leg is progressing well and healing according to plan," Musiala said.

"I do not need crutches any more but I don't want to rush things. I will take the necessary time.

"I don't want to set a specific date. But given the progress I have made so far I want to be playing competitive matches with Bayern in 2025."

Musiala, who scored 21 goals and eight assists last season for Bayern in all competitions as the German giants won the Bundesliga title, has not blamed the Italian keeper for his injury, saying such injuries happen in football.

He said that the first few weeks were difficult for him, but there is no point in being frustrated about the situation.

"Mentally the first few weeks were not easy for me. But there is no point in being constantly frustrated about the situation," he said.