Uganda’s Kiplimo, Cheptegei withdraw from World Athletics Championships

An undated picture of Jacob Kiplimo (left) and Joshua Cheptegei (right). — AFP

KAMPALA: Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda’s two most celebrated long-distance runners, have decided to pull out of this month’s World Athletics Championships, the country’s athletics association confirmed late Tuesday.

Both athletes cited personal reasons for their withdrawal, a development that has surprised fans and sports analysts ahead of the global competition.

Kiplimo has enjoyed an outstanding career so far. Earlier this year, he etched his name in history by breaking the half-marathon world record in Barcelona with an incredible time of 56 minutes and 42 seconds, becoming the first man ever to dip under the 57-minute barrier.

His achievement was celebrated across Uganda as a proud national milestone. In addition, Kiplimo captured double gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and previously earned bronze medals in the 10,000 meters at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2022 World Championships, further solidifying his reputation as one of the sport’s brightest stars.

Cheptegei is also a global icon in athletics. Earlier this year, he competed in the Tokyo Marathon, finishing in eighth place.

A two-time Olympic champion, he claimed gold in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and followed it with victory in the 10,000 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His absence is regarded as a significant blow to Uganda’s medal hopes.

Reacting to the news, Ugandan Olympic Committee president Don Rukare admitted disappointment but urged the public to remain calm.

“We are respecting the personal reasons the two have earlier advanced. We are having consultations on the way forward, but there should not be any reason for Ugandans and sports enthusiasts to be alarmed,” Rukare stated.

The final roster of Ugandan competitors for the World Championships, set to take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, is still to be announced.