Springer shines as Blue Jays past Reds in MLB match

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer runs to third base against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre on Aug 31, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: George Springer belted his franchise-record 23rd career leadoff homer in the first inning and added a two-run shot in the fourth, powering the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to a 12-9 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday.

Springer opened the game with a solo blast and later connected for his second homer of the night, raising his season tally to 26.

Alejandro Kirk followed with a bases-clearing double, Daulton Varsho added a solo homer, and Bo Bichette launched a three-run shot as the Blue Jays (80-59) stretched their hot streak to five wins in six games.

Louis Varland picked up the victory in relief, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contributed three hits, including an RBI single, and scored twice. Jeff Hoffman closed it out with his 30th save after a clean ninth inning.

For Cincinnati (70-69), Austin Hays drove in four runs with a three-run homer and an RBI double. TJ Friedl also went deep, while Gavin Lux, Matt McLean and Elly De La Cruz chipped in with RBI hits.

Despite plating nine runs, the Reds’ pitching woes continued as they dropped their ninth contest in 12 games. Scott Barlow (6-3), making his first career start after Nick Lodolo was scratched late, lasted just one inning and was tagged for four runs.

In a game featuring 21 runs and 27 hits, Toronto jumped ahead 4-0 in the opening frame and never looked back.

The series concludes Wednesday with right-handers Shane Bieber set to start for Toronto and Zack Littell for Cincinnati.