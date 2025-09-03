Sabalenka advances to US Open semifinal after Vondrousova withdrawal

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Cristina Bucsa of Spain in the fourth round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug 31, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the US Open semifinals on Tuesday after Marketa Vondrousova was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury.

The 2023 Wimbledon champion had been in impressive form in New York, recording upset victories over seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and ninth seed Elena Rybakina. However, her campaign came to a sudden end when she aggravated a recurring knee issue during practice earlier in the day.

In a statement, Vondrousova expressed her disappointment at not being able to compete, saying she didn’t want to risk further damage to her knee.

"I tried my best to take the court today, but during the warm-up, I felt my knee again. After consulting with the tournament doctor, I decided not to risk aggravating the injury," Vondrousova said.

"I appreciate all the support and apologise to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in New York and can't wait to be back next year."

The Czech star has faced a series of injury setbacks in her career, including shoulder issues that kept her out of last year’s US Open and the Australian Open earlier this year. Her latest withdrawal marks another frustrating blow, especially after becoming one of three Czech women to reach this year’s quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka, who shared her sympathy on Instagram, praised Vondrousova’s efforts and resilience.

"It's so tough to see. So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through. She has been playing amazing tennis, and I know how badly this must hurt for her," Sabalenka wrote.

With the walkover, top seed Sabalenka moves into the semifinals, where she will face American Jessica Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final.