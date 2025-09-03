Former Indian cricketer proposes new rule changes for IPL 2026

Pat Cummins celebrates after taking wicket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad on May 05, 2025. — AFP

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Tuesday suggested five rule changes ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, aimed at making the tournament more competitive and entertaining.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra’s main proposal was the introduction of a bonus point system for emphatic victories.

He explained that this would add excitement, especially in the latter stages of the tournament, compared to the current reliance on net run rate.

“Bring a bonus point. The simple funda is to give a bonus point if you play 20 percent better than the opposing team. If you score 200 runs, stop the opposition under 160. If you chase 200, do it in 16 overs. That will make the league more thrilling towards the business end,” Chopra said.

He also called for better use of the IPL’s mid-season transfer window, suggesting that unused players from the first half of the season should be automatically made available for transfer, with each franchise required to nominate three such players.

Another major recommendation was allowing injury substitutes, similar to the existing concussion substitute rule in cricket.

“Why not do it for a serious injury as well? The BCCI already allows this in first-class cricket. Let’s do it in the IPL too because we are the path setters,” he noted.

Chopra further suggested adopting the power surge rule from Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), which gives batting teams a flexible two-over powerplay to accelerate their innings.

Finally, he proposed stricter rules for leg-side wides, arguing that current interpretations are unfair.

“At times, even balls close to the leg stump are called wides. It should only be a wide if it clearly goes past the designated line,” he concluded.