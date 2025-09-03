Major update on Virat Kohli's fitness Test ahead of Australia series

Undated picture of former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli. — X

LONDON: Former India captain Virat Kohli has completed his fitness assessment in England, becoming the first current Indian player to undergo such a test abroad under the direct supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the BCCI approved Kohli’s request to have his fitness evaluation conducted in London, allowing him access to specialised facilities while ensuring that the process remained fully monitored by the board.

While Kohli chose to carry out his assessment in England, other Indian players, including ODI captain Rohit Sharma, underwent their mandatory fitness tests at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Kohli, who has already announced his retirement from Test cricket and T20 internationals, is now solely focused on the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma also passed the BCCI’s newly introduced fitness assessment, the Bronco Test, with an impressive performance.

According to a report, the 38-year-old underwent the assessment at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The fitness evaluation, introduced by the BCCI earlier this month, also included the traditional Yo-Yo test.

Reports indicate that all players who participated in the tests on August 30 and 31 successfully cleared them.

Observers were particularly impressed with Rohit’s physical conditioning and overall performance in the fitness test, while pacer Prasidh Krishna also earned praise for posting high numbers in the assessment.

The Bronco Test, originally used to assess rugby players’ fitness, requires players to complete shuttle runs of 20 meters, 40 meters, and 60 meters continuously, completing five sets without a break.

The BCCI has now adopted the test to help Indian cricketers improve and evaluate their fitness levels.