Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan call for major changes of Test cricket rules

Undated collage showing former England captains Alastair Cook (left) and Michael Vaughan. — AFP

LONDON: Former England captains Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan on Tuesday proposed innovative rule changes aimed at giving Test cricket a fresh tactical dimension and helping bowlers take all 20 wickets in a match.

Speaking on a YouTube podcast, the two cricketing greats discussed ideas that could reshape the traditional format, including flexible use of the new ball and the introduction of broader substitution rules.

Cook suggested that teams should have the freedom to take a new ball at any point within a set number of overs, rather than being restricted to the current rule, which allows a new ball only after 80 overs.

"A new rule I would add would be this: within 160 overs, you can take the new ball whenever you want," Cook explained.

Cook said giving captains flexibility would introduce an extra layer of tactical decision-making, potentially allowing teams to make crucial breakthroughs earlier in the innings.

"You've got two new balls for those 160 overs, and you can take that second ball whenever you choose, even after just 30 overs if you want to," he added.

Vaughan supported Cook’s idea and introduced another concept: allowing like-for-like substitutes for serious injuries, not just for concussions, which are currently the only situations where replacements are permitted.

“In the first innings of a game, let’s say Rishabh Pant takes a knock to his hand. He can still bat but can’t keep wicket. Under current rules, India can’t bring on another keeper like Dhruv Jurel unless it’s a concussion case,” Vaughan said.

Citing examples from recent matches, Vaughan argued that teams are unfairly disadvantaged when a key player suffers a non-concussion injury early in the game.

"Nathan Lyon popped his calf during the last Ashes at Lord’s. Should Australia have been forced to play the rest of the match one man short? I don’t think that improves the quality of the game," he remarked.

Vaughan emphasised that strict guidelines would be needed to prevent abuse of the rule, suggesting that an independent doctor should assess injuries.

“It has to be a serious injury, maybe a bone break or a confirmed scan result. We already have concussion subs, so why not extend that logic? Other sports allow substitutions to maintain quality and fairness, so why shouldn’t cricket? he explained.