Irfan Pathan warns India to stay cautious against THIS team in Asia Cup 2025

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan attends the 2nd edition of MAMI on April 15, 2025 in Mumbai, India.

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has cautioned that Afghanistan, rather than traditional rivals Pakistan, could pose a bigger threat to India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

The tournament, beginning September 9 in the UAE, will see India grouped with Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. Each team will play one another once, with the top two qualifying for the Super Four stage.

Speaking on conditions in Dubai, Pathan said Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack could thrive on slower pitches.

“I think if there’s any team that India needs to be wary of, that’s Afghanistan. If they find slow pitches, their bowlers can be very, very handy,” Pathan remarked.

While reflecting on Pakistan’s challenge, the former cricketer felt that the men in green are still in a rebuilding phase.

“Pakistan, I still think, are trying to regroup. They’re looking for leadership and players who can consistently deliver in the top order,” he added.

Pathan was also asked if India’s lack of T20I exposure in recent months — with several players either on a break or playing red-ball cricket — could hurt their preparations.

However, he pointed out that the improved infrastructure at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru (formerly the NCA) ensures that players remain well-prepared.

“Nowadays, Indian cricketers are always in touch with the game because of the strong connection with the NCA. Contracted players can prepare, undergo fitness tests, or practice at any time. Match simulations and year-round coaching support mean they’re never far away from the required intensity,” Pathan explained.

He admitted that India might start slightly undercooked but insisted it would not be a long-term concern.

“At the beginning, it might play some part. But as the tournament progresses, I don’t think there should be an issue,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the men in blue will open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue.

They will wrap up the group stage against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the Super Four stage. The final is scheduled for September 28.

India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson.

Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.