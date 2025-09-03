‘We still lost by only 18 runs,’ says Salman Agha after defeat to Afghanistan

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha speaks during the post-match presentation after defeat to Afghanistan in tri-nation T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 2, 2025. - Screengrab/Livestream

SHARJAH: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha reflected on his side’s shortcomings after their first defeat in the ongoing tri-nation series, falling 18 runs short against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Agha admitted that Pakistan’s batting faltered at crucial stages despite a solid start in the chase.

“I think 170 was chaseable. The bowlers did well, but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. At 60 for two after eight, we were in a good position but lost our way,” Agha said.

He also credited Afghanistan’s spin attack for tightening the screws during the middle phase.

“Against quality spinners, if you give them a sniff, they’ll take it. We still lost by only 18 runs — with better batting in the middle, it could’ve been a different story,” he added.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted 169/5 in 20 overs, powered by a commanding 113-run partnership between Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal for the second wicket.

Pakistan drew first blood when Saim Ayub dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for just 8, but Zadran (54 off 39) and Atal (64 off 45) rebuilt the innings with patience and flair.

The stand was eventually broken in the 16th over when Faheem Ashraf had Atal caught at long-on.

Faheem was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, registering career-best figures of 4/27, while Saim chipped in with one wicket.

In reply, Pakistan faltered with the bat and were restricted to 151/9.

Haris Rauf provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 34 off 16 balls, smashing four sixes at a strike rate of 212.50. Fakhar Zaman (25), Agha himself (20), and Sahibzada Farhan (18) offered resistance but failed to anchor the chase.

Afghanistan’s bowling unit shared the spoils as Fazalhaq Farooqi, skipper Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad all picked up two wickets each.

Despite the victory, Afghanistan remained second on the points table with two wins in three games and a net run rate boosted from -0.025 to 0.283.

Pakistan still top the standings with four points from three matches, though their net run rate dropped from 1.750 to 0.867. Hosts UAE are yet to register a win and sit bottom with a net run rate of -1.725.

It is pertinent to mention that the Salman Agha-led Pakistan team will face hosts UAE in their next match at the same venue on Wednesday.