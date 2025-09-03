England bag multiple unwanted records during South Africa defeat

England´s Adil Rashid (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against South Africa at Headingley in Leeds on September 2, 2025. — AFP

LEEDS: The England men’s cricket team registered several unwanted records during their seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here at Headingley on Tuesday.

The former champions, playing their first white-ball match after the conclusion of The Hundred, were put into bat first by Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

The home side were 102/3 when opening batter Jamie Smith was at the crease, but his dismissal in the 18th over triggered a match-defining collapse, during which England lost their last seven wickets for just 29 runs and were consequently bowled out for a meagre 131 in 24.3 overs.

The 131-run total was their lowest against South Africa in ODIs while batting first.

Furthermore, the 2019 champions could bat for 24.3 overs before being bowled out, which marked their fifth shortest all-out innings in the format.

Lowest ODI totals by England batting first against South Africa (completed innings)

131 all out – Headingley, 2025 153 all out – Lord's, 2017 154 all out – Bridgetown, 2007 171 all out – Chennai, 2011 179 all out – Karachi, 2025

England's shortest all-out innings in ODIs

22.0 overs against SA – Wankhede, 2023 WC 23.3 overs against NZ – Cardiff, 2013 24.0 overs against NZ – Birmingham, 2008 24.2 overs against PAK – Melbourne, 1985 24.3 overs against SA – Leeds, 2025

Experienced left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj led the bowling charge for South Africa by taking four wickets for just 22 runs in his 5.3 overs.

His bowling figures were the best registered by a spinner against England in ODIs, bettering Imran Tahir’s 4/38 in 2011.

