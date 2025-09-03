Points table after Afghanistan beat Pakistan in tri-nation T20I series

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad (left) celebrates with Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz after taking a wicket during the fourth match of the tri-nation T20I series against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 2, 2025. – AFP

SHARJAH: Afghanistan registered back-to-back victories in the ongoing tri-nation T20I series after defeating Pakistan by 18 runs in the fourth match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite the win, Afghanistan remained in second place on the points table. With two wins and four points, their net run rate improved significantly from -0.025 to 0.283.

Pakistan, with two wins from three matches, continue to top the standings with four points but saw their net run rate dip from 1.750 to 0.867.

Hosts UAE are yet to win a match and remain at the bottom with a net run rate of -1.725.

Points table – Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE T20I tri-series:

Teams Matches Won Lost Points Net run-rate Pakistan 3 2 1 4 0.867 Afghanistan 3 2 1 4 0.283 UAE 2 0 2 0 -1.725

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a formidable 169/5 in their 20 overs, built around a commanding 113-run stand for the second wicket between Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal.

Pakistan struck early when Saim Ayub dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for just 8 in the second over, leaving Afghanistan at 10/1. However, Zadran and Atal rebuilt with patience and power.

The partnership was broken in the 16th over when Faheem Ashraf had Atal caught at long-on. The left-hander made a fluent 64 off 45 balls, laced with three fours and three sixes.

Faheem Ashraf starred with the ball for Pakistan, returning career-best figures of 4/27, while Saim Ayub chipped in with one wicket.

In reply, Pakistan faltered in their chase and were restricted to 151/9. Haris Rauf provided late fireworks with an unbeaten 34 off 16 balls, smashing four sixes at a strike rate of 212.50.

Fakhar Zaman (25), captain Salman Ali Agha (20), and Sahibzada Farhan (18) offered some resistance but couldn’t take their side over the line.

Afghanistan’s bowlers shared the spoils, with Fazalhaq Farooqi, skipper Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad claiming two wickets apiece.

It is pertinent to mention that the Salman Agha-led Pakistan team will face hosts UAE in their next match at the same venue on Wednesday.