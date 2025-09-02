South Africa crush England in ODI series opener

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi (second from right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's Joe Root (not pictured) during their first ODI at Headingley in Leeds on September 2, 2025. — ECB

LEEDS: A collective bowling effort, followed by Aiden Markram’s blistering half-century, led South Africa to a resounding seven-wicket victory over England in the first ODI of the three-match series here at Headingley on Tuesday.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as his team’s bowling unit bowled out the home side for a meagre 131 in 24.3 overs despite Jamie Smith’s half-century.

The hosts were 102/3 in 17.1 overs before Smith’s dismissal, which sparked a match-defining collapse as they lost their remaining seven wickets for just 29 runs in the span of just 50 deliveries.

Smith remained the top scorer for England with a gutsy 54 off 48 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries.

Besides him, Jos Buttler (15), skipper Harry Brook (12) and Joe Root (14) could amass double figures, while the rest were completely outclassed by South Africa’s bowling attack.

Keshav Maharaj was the standout bowler for the Proteas, picking up four wickets for 22 runs in 5.3 overs, followed by all-rounder Wiaan Mulder with three, while Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi contributed with one apiece.

For his magnificent bowling performance, Maharaj was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Chasing a modest 132-run target, South Africa comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 175 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the visitors was top-order batter Markram, who scored a quickfire 86 off 55 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and two sixes.

He also shared a 121-run partnership with fellow opener Ryan Rickelton, who remained unbeaten with a 59-ball 31, laced with four boundaries.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid remained the solitary wicket-taker for England, making three scalps for 25 runs in his 3.5 overs.

The seven-wicket victory gave South Africa a 1-0 lead in the series against England, with the second match scheduled to be played at The Lord’s on Thursday.