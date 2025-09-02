Fakhar Zaman achieves major landmark in tri-series match against Afghanistan

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on July 20, 2025. — AFP

SHARJAH: Pakistan’s left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday added another feather to his cap as he featured in his 100th T20I during the fourth match of the T20I Tri-series against Afghanistan here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Zaman, who made his T20I debut in 2017 against West Indies, became just the sixth Pakistani to feature in at least a hundred T20Is, joining the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

Babar has the most T20I appearances for Pakistan, featuring in 128 matches, five more than second-placed Malik.

Most matches for Pakistan in T20Is

Babar Azam – 128 matches Shoaib Malik – 125 matches Mohammad Hafeez – 119 matches Shadab Khan – 112 matches Mohammad Rizwan – 106 matches Fakhar Zaman – 100 matches

Ahead of the aforementioned fixture, Fakhar was warmly congratulated by his teammates.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), fast bowler Haris Rauf was seen hugging the top-order batter, while all-rounder Khushdil Shah gave him a tap of appreciation.

“Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was congratulated by his teammates ahead of the #PAKvAFG clash on reaching the milestone of 100 T20I appearances,” the PCB captioned the video.

In his 99 completed T20Is, Fakhar has accumulated 1975 runs at an average of 22.44 with the help of 11 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter was on the crease as Pakistan chase a daunting 170-run target against Afghanistan in a bid to book their place in the final of the T20I tri-series.

When this story was filed, Fakhar had scored 12 off seven deliveries, while Pakistan were 31/2 in four overs, needing a further 138 runs in 16 overs.