Lennox Lewis believes THIS heavyweight champion to retire undefeated

An undated photo of Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis. — Instagram/mrlennoxlewis

Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis has claimed that undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk will retire undefeated, international media reported on Tuesday.

Generational great Usyk has registered his name among the greats of the sport, and plenty of boxers are keen to get a title shot against him.

The only fighter in the history of boxing who has become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era has beaten a trio of Brits in Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois twice.

Regarding Oleksandr Usyk’s next move, Fury is looking for a trilogy fight next year. Meanwhile, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has also called out the Ukrainian in the MMA arena.

However, Hall of Famer Lewis believes no one in the division could beat him.

“I don’t see anyone in the division beating him right now,” Lewis said.

Despite the claim, Lewis added that Usyk’s WBO mandatory Joseph Parker is the most deserving candidate for Ukrainian’s title shot.

“I think Joseph Parker has the best chance right now. I think they’ve been freezing Joseph Parker out. Joseph Parker needs that next fight, so get him in there. I don’t know why he hasn’t had it yet,” Lewis added.

Usyk knocked out Dubois in the fifth round of their rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19, becoming the heavyweight undisputed champion for the second time.

The Ukrainian has become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).