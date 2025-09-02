Din Thomas believes Khamzat Chimaev would not be great UFC champion

Khamzat Chimaev (right) reacts after the fight against Dricus Du Plessis Murphy during UFC 319 at United Center on Aug 16, 2025. — Reuters

Former Mixed Martial Artist Din Thomas believes Khamzat Chimaev would not be a great UFC champion in terms of defending the title, international media reported on Tuesday.

Chimaev is the current middleweight champion, and he earned the title against South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on August 16 at the United Centre.

There are already a lot of fighters waiting for a title shot against the Russian middleweight champion, especially with Imavov vs Borralho and de Ridder vs Hernandez coming up in the next couple of weeks/months.

However, there are still pundits who are questioning Chimaev’s activity in the ring, as he has also missed fights and has not been a regular fighter in the past.

Despite being the champion, former MMA fighter Thomas still thinks Chimaev would not be an active champion.

“I thought that was obvious. I thought that everybody felt that way. Apparently people didn’t feel the way I felt about Khamzat and his frequency, and people thought I didn’t want him to win. I predicted him to win. I think he’s the better fighter,” Thomas said.

“So when he won, I’m like, ‘All right, cool,’ and then he said he was going to fight in Abu Dhabi, and I’m like, ‘Come on!’

“So then I made a comment about that, and I just read something recently about, ‘UFC analyst said Khamzat Chimaev was lying.’ I might have said that too, but I didn’t mean it that way.

“But it is what it is – I’m just saying he’s a great fighter, but the idea of him being a great champion in terms of defending the belt a lot, I still don’t see it happening.”

Chimaev is still undefeated since his debut five years ago and extended his record to 15-0 with this victory.