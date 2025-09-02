All-round Afghanistan stun Pakistan in T20I tri-series

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (right) celebrates taking a wicket with Mohammad Nabi during their T20I tri-series match against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 2, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Afghanistan to a commanding 18-run victory over Pakistan in the fourth match of the T20I Tri-series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a daunting 170-run target, Pakistan’s batting unit could accumulate 151/9 in their set of 20 overs.

The Green Shirts had a dismal start to the pursuit as they lost both their openers – Saim Ayub (zero) and Sahibzada Farhan (18) – inside four overs with just 29 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, experienced top-order batter Fakhar Zaman and skipper Salman Ali Agha attempted to launch a recovery and had put together 33 runs for the third wicket before both perished in successive overs, reducing Pakistan to 67/4 in 8.3 overs.

Fakhar remained a notable run-getter for Pakistan with an 18-ball 25, featuring three fours and a six, while Agha made 20 off 15 deliveries with the help of one six and a four.

The back-to-back dismissals triggered a match-defining collapse, which further reduced Pakistan to 111/9 in 17 overs.

Tailenders Haris Rauf and Sufiyan Muqeem offered brief resistance at the backend by putting together an unbeaten 40-run partnership for the 10th wicket, which, however, was insufficient to steer them to glory.

Rauf, who dominated the sensational stand, top-scored for Pakistan with 34 not out from just 16 deliveries with the help of four sixes, while Muqeem contributed with an unbeaten seven.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged two wickets each.Opting to bat first, Afghanistan racked up a massive total of 169/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a monumental second-wicket partnership between Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal.

Afghanistan got off to a shaky start to their innings as Saim Ayub dismissed their explosive opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (eight) in the second over with just 10 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Zadran joined Atal in the middle, and together they raised 113 runs during their second-wicket partnership.

The century-plus stand was eventually broken by Faheem Ashraf in the 16th over when he got Atal caught at long-on. The left-handed opener smashed three fours and as many sixes on his way to a 45-ball 64.

Faheem picked two more wickets in his next overs, dismissing Azmatullah Omarzai and set batter Zadran, and reduced Afghanistan to 146/4 in 17.5 overs.

Zadran remained the top-scorer for Afghanistan with 65 off 45 deliveries, laced with eight fours and a six.

The right-arm pacer then dismissed veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (six) in the final over to round up his career-best bowling figures of 4/27.

Skipper Rashid Khan and fellow all-rounder Karim Janat remained unbeaten on eight each.

Besides Faheem, Saim Ayub was the only wicket-taker for Pakistan, making one scalp for 18 runs in his four overs.