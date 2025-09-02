Max Verstappen admits he might not win another F1 title

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium with a trophy after finishing second place in the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort on August 31, 2025. — Reuters

Max Verstappen admitted that he might not win another Formula One world championship but wants to race a little bit more in his career, international media reported on Tuesday.

The 2025 season has not been ideal for the F1 champion, as he is third with 205 points in the current driver standings, behind a dominant McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri (309 points) and Lando Norris (275).

As per the results so far, it looks like Verstappen’s streak of four straight titles would be snapped by Piastri or Norris.

The Dutch driver, whose contract with Red Bull ends in 2028, has already said he does not want to race for too long.

Speaking in an interview, the 27-year-old said he does not know how long he will race.

He also accepted that it is possible that he might not win a fifth world championship.

"I probably won't continue until I'm 44," Verstappen said.

"I think this has already been more than I could have ever dream of, you know, back in the day.

“So, of course, I'm very happy and proud of what I have achieved so far and you never know, maybe you will not win a championship again. That's something that can happen, but it's not really on my mind."

Reflecting on his future options, Max Verstappen said that he may also be seen in a managerial role.

"I have a lot of plans and things around racing, but that doesn't necessarily always need my involvement 100%, I think, in the future,” the Dutch driver said.

“But of course, in the beginning, it's super important to set everything up really well. But those plans are for the future, down the line.

"I would like to drive a little bit more [after F1], but I also actually don't mind the more like manager side of things, you know, to see other drivers compete in your car, your team.”

The Dutch driver added that he may not answer the retirement question now, but the decision will be dependent on the interest in racing and the slowing of the speed.

“So yeah, I mean, it's not so easy to fully answer that right now,” he added.

“It also just depends a bit on how much fun it all is, you know, for myself, how fast you are as well because at one point you will get slower with age and then maybe it's better to put the young guys in ... because you don't want to also look like an idiot!"