Lahore rain hinders Arshad Nadeem’s preparations for World Athletics

This undated picture shows Pakistan's Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem engaged in training at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore. — Reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s training for the upcoming World Athletics Championship has been majorly affected by the torrential rain here.

According to the details, Nadeem was engaged in throwing practice at the Punjab Stadium here but was forced to stop as the rain got heavier and instead turned his focus towards physical training.

“Training has been affected by the rains that have been ongoing for the past several days,” Nadeem’s coach, Salman Butt, said.

Butt further termed throwing practice ‘risky’ during the rainy season before expressing his hope that the weather gets better in the coming days.

“Throwing practice is very risky due to the rain. Continuous throwing practice is essential for the World Athletics Championships,” Butt continued.

“Hopefully, after the rains stop in the next few days, we will focus on throwing,” he added.

For the unversed, Nadeem started training here shortly after his arrival here earlier this month from the United Kingdom (UK), where he successfully underwent a procedural muscle surgery, which marked a crucial step in his recovery from a calf muscle injury that recently forced him to withdraw from an international event in Switzerland.

According to medical sources, doctors discovered partial damage to the muscles in Nadeem’s calf, which required surgical intervention.

Following the surgery, Nadeem completed his rehabilitation under the supervision of renowned Dr. Ali Bajwa in London and eventually returned here.

Butt also provided an update on Nadeem’s fitness and shared that the star athlete was ‘vigorously’ training for the World Athletics Championship, scheduled to take place in Japan later this month.

“Arshad Nadeem is currently fit and preparing vigorously for the World Athletics Championship.”