Imam-ul-Haq ‘grateful for wonderful season’ with Yorkshire

Yorkshire's Imam-ul-Haq celebrates scoring a century during their One-Day Cup match against Lancashire at the York Cricket Club in York on August 12, 2025. — Yorkshire CCC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq on Tuesday, expressed his gratitude for his stint with Yorkshire County Cricket Club in England’s One-Day Cup.

The left-handed batter, who joined Yorkshire as an overseas player following India’s Raturaj Gaikwad’s withdrawal from the initial One-Day Cup fixtures due to personal reasons, was in sublime form and finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 688 runs in eight innings at an astounding average of 98.28.

He started his One-Day Cup campaign with an anchoring half-century in Yorkshire’s five-wicket victory over Warwickshire before smashing two consecutive match-winning tons against Northamptonshire and Lancashire, respectively.

The 29-year-old scored two more centuries for Yorkshire, including against Hampshire in the semi-final.

The defeat marked the end of Yorkshire’s campaign at the One-Day Cup despite Imam’s brilliance.

Reflecting on the One-Day Cup campaign, the left-handed batter termed it a ‘wonderful season’ and thanked his fans for their support.

Imam further shared that he will now turn his focus towards domestic cricket in Pakistan.

“Grateful for a wonderful season with Yorkshire. We fell short in the semi-final, but proud of the way we played throughout,” Imam wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Thank you to all my fans for the constant love and support. Back home now for the domestic.”

For the unversed, Imam-ul-Haq has represented Pakistan in 75 ODIs and has scored 3152 runs at an average of 47.04 with the help of nine centuries and 20 fifties.

His last ODI appearance for Pakistan came in April this year when the national team toured New Zealand for a white-ball series.