Alexander Isak pens emotional farewell message to Newcastle United

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak reacts after being substituted against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London on March 16, 2025. — Reuters

Alexander Isak thanked Newcastle United supporters in an emotional farewell message following his move to Liverpool.

The Sweden international has completed his move to Liverpool from Newcastle on a long-term contract following a successful medical on deadline day in a British record deal.

The Magpies accepted a £125 million ($170 million) bid for Isak on Monday, before rejecting an offer worth £110 million plus add-ons earlier this month.

Isak has joined Liverpool on a six-year contract and will wear shirt No. 9 for the Reds.

The Swedish forward has become the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, who moved from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115m in the summer of 2023.

In a farewell message on Instagram, Isak expressed gratitude to his former teammates, reflected on his journey and thanked the supporters of the club.

"I want to express my gratitude to my team-mates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together," Isak said in a post on his Instagram account.

"Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs.

"It has been an honour to be part of the journey, from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years. Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle."

Alexander Isak has not featured in any of Newcastle's matches in the ongoing season and was training on his own amid Liverpool links. He also missed Eddie Howe's side’s tour of the Far East.

The Sweden international, who moved from La Liga club Real Sociedad to Newcastle for £60m in 2022, scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign.